Kevin Hart reveals how playing fantasy football changed way star watches NFL

With the release of his new movie, “Night School”, coming on Sept. 28, star Kevin Hart and the writing team for the film stopped by BUILD on Wednesday. During the interview, the actor/comedian revealed one of the “Night School” crew’s favorite past-times: Fantasy Football!

In fact, Hart and the cast have their own “Night School” Yahoo Fantasy Football league.

Hart didn’t want to get into details on his 1-2 start, but he has a long and varied Fantasy Football history. Incredibly, he managed to win a title without ever changing his lineup — talk about luck!

But with his “Night School” league, Hart has expressed that he is “trying” to win this time. He also shared why he’s such a fan of fantasy football, basically stating that if you’re not a playing, you should be!

“It’s so dope because you watch the games differently,” Hart said. “When you track ’em because you want players to do certain things, you root for football differently.”

Hart, a diehard Eagles fan, admits he wants the best of both worlds when it comes to rooting for his favorite team and still having his fantasy squad do well.

“I’ve come up against a lot of Eagle players in the first three weeks of fantasy, and I’m still rooting for my team,” Hart said. “I just don’t want them to do as good. Like do good, but don’t get all 10 yards. Get nine [yards] and then let the running back get the first down, and then it makes sense.”