Kevin Hart Plans a Daring Mid-Air Heist in Netflix's “Lift”: See the Action-Packed First Trailer

'Lift' stars Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Sam Worthington and more

Kevin Hart is about to pull off a miles-high feat.

The first trailer for Netflix's Lift debuted on Sunday during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game airing on Fox.

In the film, Hart, 44, plays Cyrus Whitaker, who leads a heist team as they attempt to steal $500 million of gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet in the air.

Lift also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, Burn Gorman and Paul Anderson.

The action-packed movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, who previously made The Italian Job (2003), Set It Off (1996), Friday (1995) and Straight Outta Compton (2015).

Related: Mark Wahlberg Is a Suburban Dad with a Secret Assassin Past in The Family Plan First Look (Exclusive)

Christopher Barr/Netflix From left: Yun Jee Kim, Billy Magnussen, Ursula Corbero, Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Vincent D'Onofrio in "Lift"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Hart, who is one of the producers on Lift via his Hartbeat company, expressed excitement for the project when it was announced in September 2021.

"All I can say is F--- YEAH!!!!! Finally getting to work with F Gary Gray …. This movie is a dream come true," he wrote on Facebook at the time. "Raising the bar and finding the projects that give me the best opportunity to show growth is a priority of mines as well as HartBeat productions."

He added, "This film is going to be special!!!!!! Let’s gooooooooo!!!!!!! I’m so proud of my entire team at HartBeat Productions….You guys are crushing!!!!!"

Netflix

Hart's previous Netflix movies, now streaming, include 2021's Fatherhood plus 2022's The Man from Toronto with Woody Harrelson and Me Time with Mark Wahlberg.

Lift's executive producers are director Gray, Brent O’Connor and Patricia Braga. Producers are Hart and Bryan Smiley for Hartbeat, Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Kinberg Genre Films, and Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company.



Story continues

Lift is on Netflix Jan. 12.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.