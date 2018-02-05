Kevin Hart made a fool of himself while celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl win

Like many Philadelphia Eagles fans, comedian Kevin Hart just wanted to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl victory. He was able to do just that … until he tried to get on the stage during the Super Bowl trophy presentation.

As Darrell Green was bringing the Lombardi Trophy up to the stage, NBC cameras caught a member of NFL security denying Hart from trying to get up there during the celebration.

Little longer version of Kevin Hart getting denied, lol pic.twitter.com/XIHEcdGuQS — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) February 5, 2018





Green even gives Hart a subtle shove to get him out of the way, while a large security guard prevents Hart from climbing the steps.

Unfortunately for Hart, that was far from the most embarrassing thing to happen to him after the game. Hart showed up on the NFL Network set during postgame interviews and things did not go well.

Kevin Hart can't stop making the #Eagles celebration all about himself. pic.twitter.com/s1Eh55C466 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 5, 2018





Hart was eventually kicked off the set after dropping an f-bomb on the air. Caution: Video is NSFW.

Kevin Hart is twisted on NFL Network Drops an F Bomb on live TV pic.twitter.com/6dA27xYyJm — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) February 5, 2018





It was reasonable for Hart to be excited. The Eagles pulled off a major upset Sunday, taking down the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. They managed to do so with backup quarterback Nick Foles, who went on to win the MVP award after throwing three touchdowns and scoring another on a one-yard catch.

Hart’s behavior went a bit beyond “excited,” though. It’s normally his job to make sure people laugh with him. After the Super Bowl, people were laughing at him.