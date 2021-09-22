Kevin Hart, F Gary Gray to Team Up on Heist Film ‘Lift’ for Netflix

Kevin Hart and F. Gary Gray will team up on the heist film “Lift” for Netflix, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The spec script, written by Dan Kunka, was acquired by the streamer in March. Simon Kinberg is producing alongside Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures, while Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan are producing for 6th & Idaho and Hart and Brian Smiley for HartBeat Productions.

Hart is set to play a master thief who is convinced by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist on a flight from London to Zurich.

Hart and Netflix have a creative partnership and are currently in production on “Me Time” starring Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall.

