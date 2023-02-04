From Kevin Hart (Eagles) to Brad Pitt (Chiefs), who are celebrity fans of each Super Bowl 57 team?

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and the Kelce brothers have become celebrities in their own right. All four offensive stars have led their teams to Super Bowl 57 where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle to be named best in the league.

But the players aren't the only A-listers willing their respective teams to victory. There are several celebrities that are fans of the Chiefs or Eagles. Some are hometown products born and raised as NFL fans, while others found their own special connections and made the teams their own.

Here is a list of celebrity fans of the Eagles and Chiefs who will be rooting for them in Super Bowl 57:

Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart bleeds Philly green as he was born in the city of Brotherly Love. He was famously snubbed from getting on stage during the Lombardi Trophy presentation the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl. This year, he was on hand to watch his team dominate the NFC championship and is surely rooting the Eagles onto another Super Bowl victory.

"I'm getting to the stage, I'm holding the trophy, I'm saying 'Philadelphia' and I'm doing an 'E-A-G-L-E-S' chant," Hart told ESPN in October of getting his second chance. "Everybody knows I eat sleep and breathe green. I love my city, I am my city. I'm a representation of what my city breeds and that's not only good people, but good energy, but loyalty. We are some of the best fans in the world and when we see ours shine, we just want to be a part of that moment."

Kevin Hart pumps up fans before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov 21, 2021.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper wasn't just an Eagles fan in the 2012 film "Silver Linings Playbook." He's a die-hard Eagles fan in real life. He frequently attends games and is known for leading the crowd in cheers, like at the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Bradley Cooper is fired up for the @Eagles 🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/dYZk28h6Lk — NFL on Prime (@NFLonPrime) January 29, 2023

Meek Mill

Meek Mill is born and bred in Philadelphia and takes great pride in being an Eagles fan. His high-energy music has served as motivation for every team, but none moreso than Philadelphia. "Dreams and Nightmares" was used by the Eagles in 2017 season when they beat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 52.

"Last night, I felt especially proud to be from the great city of Philadelphia," the rapper posted on Instagram after the win. "All the heart that the Eagles showed in winning the Super Bowl has given the best fans in the world real hope and inspiration and I’m truly humbled."

This year, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay gave Meek Mill the ball he intercepted in Week 6 to show that the appreciation is mutual.

Rapper Meek Mill appears on the field before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Mike Trout

The Los Angeles Angels star hails from Millville, N.J., less than 50 miles from Philadelphia and is a die-hard Eagle fan. He has season tickets at Lincoln Financial Field and is a regular at games, most recently the team's NFC championship victory.

Baseball player Mike Trout smiles during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Will Smith

You know how it goes: "In West Philadelphia born and raised..." So who else would Will Smith root for than the Eagles?

DJ Jazzy Jeff

The Fresh Prince isn't alone in his Eagles fandom. DJ Jazzy Jeff, who also calls Philadelphia his hometown, roots for the team as well. He was in attendance at the NFC championship and went viral for doing his signature high five with Jalen Hurts.

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert hails from Philadelphia and led the team out of the tunnel as his song "Just Wanna Rock" blared throughout the Linc at the NFC championship game. Eagles teammates Miles Sanders and Jason Kelce even performed the song's viral TikTok choreography in the end zone following a touchdown.

"I'm not a griddy guy, I'm more of an Uzi guy," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast.

Zach Bryan

Grammy-nominated country singer Zach Bryan is from Oologah, Okla., so he doesn't have a hometown NFL team to root for. He's recently posted several pictures of himself wearing Eagles gear on Instagram and even attended a game at the Linc.

He promised fans he'd release the highly-anticipated single "Dawns" if Philadelphia beat the New York Giants in the wild-card round and he was true to his word.

Bernard Hopkins

The former professional boxer grew up in Philadelphia and continues to rep his hometown. He frequently shares Instagram photos of himself taking in Eagles games.

Philly’s 🥊champ Bernard Hopkins @THEREALBHOP says Eagles will knockout Vikings and go to the Super Bowl #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Zckjgh0TqS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 20, 2018

Pink

Pink hails from nearby Doylestown Township, Pa. and reps her Eagles proudly. The singer was selected to sing the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 52 and she didn't even let the flu stop her from cheering Philadelphia on to a victory over the Patriots.

"This is one of the biggest honors of my life," she said on Instagram at the time, "singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do."

Kansas City Chiefs

Paul Rudd

"Hey, look at us.’ Who would’ve thought" the Chiefs would make it to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. Well, Rudd surely did. The Kansas City superfan never misses the chance to declare his love for Patrick Mahomes: "It is strange for someone my age to look at someone his age and just love him so much. If it wasn't just for the sports thing, it would be creepy." Rudd presented Mahomes with the 2018 MVP award and even narrated the Chiefs' 2007 season of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate with actor Paul Rudd after winning the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan 29, 2023.

Eric Stonestreet

Have you ever heard of Andy Reid's long-lost brother, Randy Reid? Well its actually "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet, who has an uncanny resemblance to Reid. He happens to be a Chiefs fan IRL. The Kansas City native has season tickets above the same seats he sat in with his father as a kid. His love for hometown sports teams runs deep – Stonestreet joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals in 2019.

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; American actor Eric Stonestreet talks with fans on the sidelines before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Sudeikis

The "Ted Lasso" star is a known Chiefs superfan. He attended Shawnee Mission West High School (the same school Paul Rudd attended) in Overland Park, Kansas.

"Kansas City just is part of my soul. It’s where I’m from. It’s where I was raised, it’s where my folks live and where a lot of good and bad things have happened to me and many other people," he said following an Emmy win for the comedy last year.

As for Ted Lasso's advice for the battered Chiefs: "More ice baths."

Ted Lasso back in Kansas.



Jason Sudeikis is the tunnel as the Chiefs come off the field after the win. pic.twitter.com/ulba30BSW9 — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) November 28, 2022

Rob Riggle

Noticing a trend of funny Chiefs fans yet? Well here's another.

Riggle grew up in Overland Park, Kansas and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1992. "I'm a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan. These are the greatest days of my life," he said in 2021. He took to Instagram to congratulate the Chiefs on another Super Bowl berth: "I’m so proud of you guys."

Comedian Rob Riggle rallies the crowd before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Henry Winkler

Winkler is a Mahomes superfan. He "roots for that team, even though I've never lived there" because of the Chiefs quarterback specifically.

And if you ever wondered if celebrities get starstruck, the answer is yes. Winkler said he was "thrilled out of his mind" to meet Mahomes for the first time ahead of a game in November.

Tech N9ne

Tech N9ne has made an empire for himself through his Strange Music label all while making sure the world knows he's a proud Kansas City fan. The rapper performed at the team's wild-card game in 2021. He released the Chiefs anthem "Red Kingdom" in 2019 and another one, "Twas the Night Before Christmas" in December.

Popular rap artist Tech N9ne at the Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium.

Melissa Etheridge

Etheridge was born in Leavenworth, Kansas and frequently shows her support to her team with her voice. She sang the national anthem prior to the Chiefs' AFC title game against the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019. She even created an Andy Reid-inspired song called "Chocolate Cake" last year.

Recording artist Melissa Etheridge performs the national anthem prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Richardson

Singer Kevin Richardson fell in love with the Chiefs back in the 1990s because, being from Kentucky, he didn't have a hometown team. When superstars Joe Montana and Marcus Allen joined the squad, the Backstreet Boys member knew he found his franchise. Plus, his girlfriend-now-wife is from Kansas City, so the choice was easy. The Backstreet Boys have had a handful of Super Bowl moments, including singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 35 and appearing in a Doritos commercial for Super Bowl 53.

Heidi Gardner

Gardner was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri and said her fandom dates back to age 7. The "Saturday Night Live" cast member wrote an ode to Mahomes after the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory: "He’s a cut above and we are so lucky to have him. I’m so inspired by his leadership and the fact that he never gives up."

Henry Cavill

That's right, Superman is a Chiefs fan! Henry Cavill is from Great Britain, so doesn't have a hometown team, but the actor, who played the superhero in "Man of Steel" and its sequels, channeled his Clark Kent when choosing who to root for.

Superman is a Chiefs fan. 👀 Henry Cavill representing on gameday. pic.twitter.com/diCPdVkgO1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 19, 2017

Brad Pitt

The Oscar winning actor was born in Oklahoma, but he grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended the University of Missouri. When asked about his Super Bowl pick, Pitt emphatically said, "Chiefs, baby!"

Actor Brad Pitt puts on a Kansas City Chiefs hat at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles, Chiefs celebrity fans: Stars show love for Super Bowl 57 teams