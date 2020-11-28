Kevin Hart defends calling teen daughter’s behaviour ‘hoe-like’ in Netflix special

(Instagram)

Kevin Hart has defended himself after facing backlash for describing his daughter as a "hoe" in a new Netflix special.

The comedian released Zero F***s Given earlier this month, a standup show that was filmed during the pandemic in his own home.

As well as receiving negative reviews from fans who are calling Hart “unfunny", the new set led to criticism due to a section discussing his 15-year-old daughter's love life.

The segment sees him quip that his daughter told him: "Dad, I don’t like Rob no more. I like this boy named Tim."

Hart then says: Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe sh*t. Hoe activity right in front of my face.'"

The comedian faced direct criticism during a conversation on the Clubhouse app on Friday night (27 November), where he was accused of demeaning his daughter and bringing down Black women in the process.

Hart called this a "false narrative" in a follow-up Instagram post in which he defended his use of the word "hoe".

"Alright guys, we gotta stop," he said. "Stop with the false narrative. It's a false narrative that's being created and if you were in the Clubhouse and apart of the conversation, this wasn't about Black women. It wasn't about me going against Black... stop. A question was asked about the joke about my daughter and about me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it."

He continued: "I’m not calling my daughter a hoe. I’m saying what she did is hoe-like activity

"I called three former hoes that I knew and asked them is this hoe-like activity. We had a conversation about. A good back and forth."

