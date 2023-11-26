Kevin Harlan put an announcer jinx on Raiders’ Daniel Carlson to Chiefs’ benefit

It was all Raiders during the first quarter of the Chiefs’ game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, but there was one bright spot for KC.

The Raiders were up 7-0 and drove deep into Chiefs territory when they decided to try a field goal in the red zone on fourth-and-short.

Daniel Carlson lined up for a 30-yard field goal, which is pretty much a gimmie in the NFL these days. Carlson had been pretty much automatic from that distance as CBS Sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan noted.

“From this distance, and it’s 30 yards away, Carlson has made 45 consecutive field goals,” Harlan noted as Carlson prepared for the kick.

You can guess what happened next, right? Yep, Carlson missed the kick.

“Wow!” noted Harlan, the KU graduate. “Missing from 30 yards away.”

This isn’t the first time a broadcaster has taken note of a kicker’s hot streak only to see the player miss the field-goal attempt.

Raiders fans were not happy about Harlan’s perceived jinx but Chiefs supporters were, of course, pleased. Here is a bit of what was being said on X (formerly Twitter).

Good ol’Kevin Harlan. I think he jinxed him on purpose. Once a Chief always a Chief! — Marty Werner (@ksu1971) November 26, 2023

Thanks to Kevin Harlan for the jinx! — Eric (@emh1729) November 26, 2023

Thanks for the Jinx Harlan #RaiderNation — Mexipino Raider ️ (@b3bO_Burner) November 26, 2023

@trentgreen10 politely ask Kevin Harlan to quit jinx'n every aspect of this #Chiefskingdom v #RaiderNation game please — Wired Guy (@wireddesigns1) November 26, 2023

I blame Kevin Harlan for jinxing it and I blame Josh McDaniels for being around Daniel Carlson. — Eric Galvan (@eg720) November 26, 2023

Kevin Harlan giving Carlson the Godfather kiss of death on that kick. — Tee (@kchawg) November 26, 2023

Very well timed Jynx, thanks Kevin Harlan — Jack Buckingham (@Jbuck9797) November 26, 2023