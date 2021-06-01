Kevin Garnett Slams Kyrie Irving for Stepping on Celtics' Logo Lucky the Leprechaun After Game Win

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images; Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Garnett is speaking out against Kyrie Irving.

On Monday, the 45-year-old former Celtics star called out the Brooklyn Nets player, 29, after he was caught on film stomping on the Celtics' logo, Lucky the Leprechaun, following the Nets' 141-126 game win on Sunday at TD Garden in Boston.

Sharing a post on his Instagram Story, Garnett wrote, "So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie Stomping 'Lucky?'🤔🤷🏿‍♂️💯" he wrote. "We just gonna act like we didn't see that? 🤔🤷🏿‍♂️ Tf going on...."

"You can't do that 💯," Garnett continued. "That's not [cool] on no level .. All of us need to be better frfr💯."

"I'm just sayin..." the basketball star added, before then wishing his followers "a great day" on the Memorial Day holiday.

Kyrie appeared to step on the Boston logo as he greeted his teammates at half court postgame.



The clip of Irving stomping his left foot on the Celtic's Lucky the Leprechaun logo made its rounds on social media and came about after a Celtics fan had been arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle at Irving during the game.

Following the Nets' Game 4 playoffs win, a water bottle was thrown as the Brooklyn-based team exited the arena via the tunnel for the locker room, barely missing Irving's head.

Reacting immediately, teammate Tyler Johnson began yelling at the crowd in the direction the bottle was thrown from. The incident was caught on camera and shared to social media.

A spokesperson for TD Garden said the suspect may now be banned from the venue for life. "We have zero tolerance for violations of our guest code of conduct, and the guest is subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden," the official said, per NBC Boston.

After the game, Irving told the press that "underlying racism" was to blame for the incident.

"It's unfortunate that sports has come to a lot of this kind of crossroad where you're seeing a lot of old ways come up," the point guard said. "It's been that way in history in terms of entertainment and performers and sports for a long period of time. It's just underlying racism and treating people like they're in a human zoo – throwing stuff at people, saying things. There's a certain point where it gets to be too much."