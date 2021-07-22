Kevin Feige's Acknowledgement of This MCU Fan Theory Will Open Up a Can of Worms

Here at Esquire, we love ourselves a good fan theory. We really do. But at the rate we see Redditors and YouTubers and your nerdy brother churning these things out, it's kind of like having Cheesecake Factory for dinner every night. It's all good! But you've had the Celebration Cheesecake for 15 straight days and your vital organs don't really work when they're drowning in whipped cream and birthday sprinkles.

All we're saying is that the great Fan Theory Machine could stand to take a break between Loki and What... If?, which is out in mid-August. But it's not. Not now, not ever. On Monday night, Marvel boss Kevin Feige held a watch party for Black Widow. And of course, he couldn't help but open up a can of shit. A fan tweeted at the Marvel Studios Twitter account, asking when we'll see Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who showed up at the end of Black Widow. Feige said yes, of course, to the question—but he couldn't help but bring a random fan theory into the conversation while he was at it:



[twitter align='center' id='1417329129704202249' username='MarvelStudios']https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1417329129704202249?[/twitter



"We 100% agree," Feige wrote. "All of us at Marvel Studios are excited to have @OfficialJLD in the MCU. Did you know the TVA logo upside spells VAL? Neither did we until someone on Twitter pointed it out!"

Kevin, my man—why are you opening this can of theory worms up? If anyone knows how much even a throwaway joke like this would ignite the fires of Reddit, it's Feige. Now, fans will likely speculate that JLD is a Kang variant somehow, some way. We know that Marvel is starting to make a habit of trolling fans, starting with a big, fat Mephisto reference in the first episode of Loki. God help us if Feige makes a habit of joining in on the fun. Let us rest.

