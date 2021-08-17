Kevin Feige Reacts to Shang Chi Star Simu Liu’s Reaction to Disney CEO’s Comment

Marvel Studios’ Shang Chi is probably one of the most anticipated films from the Phase IV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The stars of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings including Simu Liu and Awkwafina. A few days before the premiere, Simu Liu who plays the lead in the film had criticised Disney CEO Bob Chapek for calling Shang Chi’s release strategy an “experiment.” Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige addressed the incident during the premiere calling it a ‘misunderstanding’.

On 12 August, Disney CEO Bob Chapek answered an investor’s request to keep Shang Chi a theatrical exclusive, unlike the previous releases Black Widow, Cruella, and Jungle Cruise which released on Disney+ Premiere Access. Referring to the 45-day theatrical window available to Shang Chi, Chapek said that the release model for Shang Chi will be an “interesting experiment” for them, reported Hollywood Reporter.

“The prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after going theatrical with 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles,” he said.

Shang Chi lead Simu Liu reacted to the statement in a tweet, and wrote, “We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”

We are not an experiment.



We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.



We are the surprise.



I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US. pic.twitter.com/IcyFzh0KIb — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 14, 2021

Talking about the incident and Simu Liu, Kevin Feige said, “He (Liu) is not a shy man. I think in that particular tweet you can see and I think everyone does, a misunderstanding. It was not the intention. The proof is in the movie and we swing for the fences as we always do. With the amount of creative energy we put in and the budget, there’s no expense spared to bring this origin story to the screen.”

Story continues

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first Marvel film with an Asian superhero, and a predominantly Asian cast including Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeoh. Feige said, “When you have the opportunity to showcase a hero that looks like a huge segment of the globe that feels like they haven’t been showcased, the magic can happen if you deliver. I think Destin (Daniel Cretton) and Simu have delivered for this movie.”

Disney is also currently involved in a lawsuit filed by Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson who alleged that her contract was breached when the movie was released on Disney+ Premiere Access and theatres simultaneously. With respect to the lawsuit, Feige said that he is “all for amicable solutions.”

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over 'Black Widow' Release; Studio Reacts

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Kevin Feige Reacts to Shang Chi Star Simu Liu’s Reaction to Disney CEO’s CommentUP: Zila Panchayat Passes Proposal to Rename Aligarh as Harigarh . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.