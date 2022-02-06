Kevin Falcon voted as new leader of B.C. Liberal Party

·1 min read
Kevin Falcon was one of seven candidates seeking the leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party, which was decided on Feb. 5, 2022. (Kevin Falcon - image credit)
Kevin Falcon is the new leader of the B.C. Liberal Party following days of online voting with around 43,000 party members eligible to vote.

Voting began Thursday in the race between legislature members Michael Lee, Ellis Ross and Renee Merrifield; business leaders Gavin Dew, Val Litwin and Stan Sipos; and Falcon, a former B.C. cabinet minister.

Results were announced at the party convention at the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver Saturday evening.

Falcon won on the fifth ballot with 52 per cent of the vote.

The race had been focused on charting a new path for the party since Andrew Wilkinson announced his resignation in October 2020, two days after the party had its worst provincial election outcome in decades — winning 28 seats in the B.C. Legislature from the previous 41.

The party gained more than 20,000 new members during the leadership race, for a total of about 43,000, who could vote online or by phone for Wilkinson's replacement.

Earlier Saturday, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled that results could go ahead as planned, following a petition that asked to delay the release of results over concerns about the party's recent audit of new members.

More to come.

