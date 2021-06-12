Kevin Durant's reported personal bodyguard suspended after on-court shove of P.J. Tucker

After running onto an NBA basketball court and shoving a player during a scuffle, a man reported to be Kevin Durant's personal bodyguard has been suspended by the NBA.

The incident happened during the Bucks' Game 3 win over the Nets on Thursday. Late in the third quarter, Durant and Bucks forward P.J. Tucker exchanged words after Tucker fouled Durant. The incident quickly escalated, prompting teammates and officials — and a man identified as Durant's body guard — to intervene.

A man identified as Kevin Durant's bodyguard intervened when Durant and P.J. Tucker got into it on Thursday.(Benny Sieu-Reuters)

A man dressed in all black jumped into the middle of the tussle and shoved Tucker. The Bucks forward then turned his attention to the interloper before officials escorted Tucker to the sideline as the situation de-escalated. According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, that man is 35-year old Nets security official Antjuan Lambert.

He's also Durant's personal bodyguard. The Nets hired Lambert at Durant's request, a practice that is not uncommon in the NBA, according to the report.

Lambert banned in Milwaukee by NBA

An NBA spokesperson announced on Saturday that Lambert is banned from the remaining series games in Milwaukee and won't be allowed courtside for games in Brooklyn, according to multiple reports. The NBA reached the decision after conducting an investigation involving both teams.

Bucks were surprised by Lambert's presence

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed surprise at Lambert's presence on the court.

“To be completely frank and honest, in the heat of the moment, I have no idea who that guy is with or who he is affiliated with,” Budenholzer said, per The Athletic. “It could be Fiserv Forum security, could be Bucks security, could be Nets security."

Bucks forward Bobby Portis called it "crazy" that Lambert shoved Tucker.

“It’s kind of crazy that he just attacked P.J. and pushed him specifically,” Portis said, per The Athletic. “Most of the time, team security comes in and gets in between everybody, so (he) probably did cross the boundaries with that.

Story continues

The Nets have not publicly addressed the incident.

Brooklyn lead the series, 2-1 after Milwaukee's Game 3 victory. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee. As of Saturday, the Nets are listed as -2 road favorites to win Game 4 and -375 favorites to win the series despite the continued absence of James Harden.

More from Yahoo Sports: