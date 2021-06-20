Kevin Durant's mom gave him a sweet hug after he air-balled the game-tying shot in the final moments of classic Game 7

Kevin Durant and his mom shared a hug at the end of Game 7. via TNT/NBA

Kevin Durant air-balled a game-tying shot with .3 seconds left to play in Game 7.

Afterward, his mother, Wanda, gave him a hug.

Durant scored 48 points in 53 minutes and had hit the game-tying shot to force overtime.

Kevin Durant came up just short in an instant-classic Game 7 between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, and his mom was there to pick him up.

With the Nets trailing the Bucks, 113-111, in overtime, with three seconds left to play, Durant attempted a game-tying jumper.

The shot air-balled and went out of bounds with .3 seconds left, effectively ending the game and allowing the Bucks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Who was there to pick Durant up after his air-ball? His mother, Wanda, of course.

The two shared an adorable hug in the final moments of the game.

Indeed, hugs are back in the NBA.

The shot was a brutal finish to a heroic performance of Durant. The Nets star played 53 minutes, scoring 48 points, and hit the game-tying jumper in the fourth quarter, a spinning fade-away that went through with 1.6 seconds left.

Durant's mother also got some air time earlier in the game when she made the Bucks' P.J. Tucker laugh with some friendly sideline banter.

The Bucks will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the winner of the Philadelpiha 76ers-Atlanta Hawks second round series.

