Kevin Durant's home debut with Suns delayed after suffering apparent ankle injury in warm-ups

Kevin Durant will not be making his Phoenix Suns home debut on Wednesday night after all.

Durant was a late scratch due to what the Suns called "left ankle soreness." The 34-year-old NBA superstar appeared to roll his ankle after his foot slipped while driving toward the basket in pregame warm-ups.

The two-time Finals MVP was traded to Phoenix on Feb. 8, but he did not make his Suns debut until March 1 due to a knee injury he suffered with the Brooklyn Nets that had kept him out since Jan. 8. The Suns had been on a road swing until Wednesday, when they returned to the Footprint Center to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kevin Durant (ankle soreness) is now OUT for what would've been his home debut for the Suns tonight.



KD slipped on the court during warmups.



📽️: @KellanOlsonpic.twitter.com/eSAsRAWjW2 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 9, 2023

The Suns are 3-0 with Durant in the lineup. He's averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists with Phoenix and is coming off a 37-point outing against the Dallas Mavericks.

Perhaps Durant's first game in Phoenix will come Saturday, with the team hosting the Sacramento Kings.

