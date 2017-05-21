Kevin Durant, Warriors beat Spurs 120-108, take 3-0 lead

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 20: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center on May 20, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the injury-riddled San Antonio Spurs 120-108 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Golden State has a chance to complete its third straight series sweep in Game 4 on Monday night. The Warriors are the third team in NBA history to win their first 11 playoff games. Cleveland is 10-0, with a 2-0 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference final.

Stephen Curry added 21 points and became the franchise leader in postseason points, passing Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

Already without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard and starting point guard Tony Parker, the Spurs lost David Lee to a left knee injury in the opening quarter.