Kevin Durant trade: Nets not that interested in Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole

But ESPN NBA analyst Zach Lowe believes the Nets aren’t convinced the headliners of the package are the stars they are seeking in a Durant trade. “That’s where you negotiate, though because you wouldn’t end up giving up all of those players,” Lowe said during a conversation with Warriors reporter Kendra Andrews during the latest episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast. “That’s just too many players to give up if you’re giving up a lot of picks too. By the way, the Warriors, for a good team, they only owe one future first-round pick. They owe it to Memphis via the [Andre] Iguodala salary dump [in 2019], which feels like eons ago. They’re actually set up to … they have more flexibility. trade-wise, not financially. Financially, they are breaking all the barriers, but more flexibility trade-wise than most teams. “That’s where you would negotiate. You would end up keeping a Kuminga or a Moody. The issues are Wiggins and Simmons. You run into the designated rookie fiasco. The intel I have is that the Nets are not super high on Wiggins or Poole as sort of centerpiece players. Then you get to the other guys who are relatively unproven in the NBA. So I don’t know if there ever really was a deal there that the Nets would have done. Obviously, you have to explore it if you’re the Warriors.”

Source: Ali Thanawalla @ Yahoo! Sports

