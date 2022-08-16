  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kevin Durant, the Nets and an inflection point for the NBA's player empowerment era

Ben Rohrbach
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Durant
    Kevin Durant
    Athlete
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyrie Irving
    Kyrie Irving
    Basketball Player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Harden
    James Harden
    American basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ben Simmons
    Ben Simmons
    Australian basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Steve Nash
    Steve Nash
    Canadian basketball player and coach
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jimmy Butler
    Jimmy Butler
    American basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Paul George
    Paul George
    American professional basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DeAndre Jordan
    DeAndre Jordan
    American basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jarrett Allen
    Jarrett Allen
    American basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Seth Curry
    Seth Curry
    American basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kevin Durant is overplaying his hand, and the Brooklyn Nets are calling his bluff.

Some six weeks after he first requested a trade, Durant again met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to deliver an ultimatum, per The Athletic's Shams Charania: Grant the request or fire both general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. It has been another week since Tsai all but confirmed the report on Twitter.

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support," he said soon after the news broke, essentially siding against a pantheon player in his prime. "We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

Whether or not this marks the beginning of the end of the player empowerment era, an NBA owner finally seems willing to say the one word superstars so rarely hear: "No." Over the past five years, Tsai's fellow owners have catered to the demands, often begrudgingly, of All-NBA talents Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler (twice), Kawhi Leonard, Paul George (twice), Anthony Davis, James Harden (twice) and even Ben Simmons.

This does not appear to be a negotiating ploy, because Tsai is now engaging in trade discussions with opponents who know a) Durant wants out of Brooklyn, and b) the Nets are not willing to do what it might take to keep him. Tsai is, however, using what leverage he has left — that which he owns over Durant.

Tsai holds the rights to the remainder of Durant's prime. The one-time league MVP's four-year, $192 million contract extension started last month, and he turns 34 years old next month. Players may think it spiteful to leave Durant's legacy hanging in the balance, but owners must be applauding Tsai behind closed doors, even as they keep their trade offers to a bare minimum, knowing full well superstars hold the trump card: They are the product the NBA sells, and without them teams risk losing millions. If players are willing to sit out games to force an owner's hand — or, in Harden's case, willing to subvert the team — the NBA suffers.

This was the crux of the Simmons saga, which was made more complicated by the 26-year-old's mental health struggles. The Philadelphia 76ers swapped one disgruntled star for another, trading Simmons to the Nets for Harden. Philadelphia also paid a price for value lost from Simmons' prolonged holdout, dealing Seth Curry and two first-round picks in addition. It took another sixth months after the trade for the Sixers to reach an undisclosed settlement with Simmons regarding the roughly $20 million they withheld from him.

It would be interesting to know the terms of that settlement. If players can sit out games following a trade request and get paid, what recourse do teams have, other than trading them for pennies on the dollar? The Nets are now on the flip side of that coin, having paid Durant more than $10 million the day after he asked for a trade, according to longtime NBA scribe Marc Stein. He is owed $10 million before the season starts.

This will make for some fun collective bargaining sessions when the current agreement expires either before next season, when the league and its players' union each have the option to terminate it, or in 2024. And Tsai is in unique position to test the will of his players as a precursor to the next round of CBA negotiations.

Has Kevin Durant played his last game in a Brooklyn Nets uniform? (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Has Kevin Durant played his last game in a Brooklyn Nets uniform? (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Durant is clinging to the last vestiges of his peak as a player. After winning consecutive Finals MVP awards for the Golden State Warriors and tearing an Achilles' tendon in the 2019 Finals, he has played fewer than 40% of his regular-season games in the past three years, also nursing hamstring and knee injuries. He just submitted his worst playoff performance since 2010. His legacy can hardly afford any more lost seasons.

Except, Durant's lone leverage left is a looming holdout of training camp. He can say, Fine, you don't want to trade me or acquiesce to my ultimatum, good luck fielding a competitive and profitable team without me.

To which Tsai can respond, Well, we lost between $50-100 million with you on the roster last season, largely because the friends you wanted to play with sabotaged the title contender we built, and I'm conservatively worth $8-9 billion, so whatever portion of your $43 million salary I get to keep is just more pocket change.

You cannot consider Marks a failed GM unless you consider his entrustment of the team to Durant the failure, which means Durant's ultimatum is a plea to the Nets to save him from himself. Durant picked Irving over everyone else, DeAndre Jordan over Jarrett Allen, Harden over depth and Nash over Kenny Atkinson. He recruited Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Goran Dragic to fill roster spots that yielded little of value.

Durant created a mess, and now he wants Brooklyn to clean it up for him.

Durant, Irving and Harden played just 16 games together. Why is that again, other than their unavailability? Theorists around the league believe Irving's aversion to COVID-19 vaccines soured Harden on the pairing. He forced his way out, and the Nets landed Simmons in return. That happened in a span of three months.

After they were swept in the first round of the playoffs, the Nets refused to offer a maximum extension to Irving, who has missed more than half of his games on his current max contract. Irving reportedly sought a sign-and-trade deal, but he could not find one that satisfied Brooklyn, so he picked up his $36.5 million option to play for the Nets this season. Then, Durant requested a trade and issued his ultimatum, leading to questions about whether he still wants to play with Irving or is just upset that his friend did not get paid.

If Durant, Irving and Simmons actually wanted to play together, they could be a contender. Marks has been busy building one around them, retaining Nicolas Claxton and Patty Mills and acquiring Royce O'Neale and T.J. Warren. But what is Tsai to do with a paper tiger that operates as if its only interest is setting itself afire? It's not as if Nash or another coach has any hope of building cohesion if Durant and Irving stay in Brooklyn.

It is remarkable how much power the Nets ceded to Durant and Irving and how quickly the team devolved from what it was for a few glorious midseason games in 2021. All the while, Durant and Irving are chastising the media for not revealing the truth about Brooklyn's collapse, without providing any answers themselves.

Durant remains an amazing player, but he is far from his free agency in 2016 or even 2019, when the Nets signed him knowing he would miss a season with a ruptured Achilles. Teams aren't lining up to mortgage their futures for a 34-year-old with a history of compounding injuries and leaving his teams to hypothesize about what might hold his attention for more than two or three seasons. If Durant doesn't want to play with his chosen co-star on a talented roster, why should any team believe it can navigate the same uncertainty?

Likewise, the Nets are demanding an enormous return for Durant. Most teams, if not all, do not have enough to satiate Brooklyn's asking price and still contend with Durant. Marks reportedly rebuffed a fair offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick from the Boston Celtics — instead asking for either Jayson Tatum or Marcus Smart and a wealth of draft picks in addition to Brown, per multiple reports.

These are not serious asks. Brooklyn knows it cannot get equal value for the player Durant is today, since peaks get lower the further you age from 30, and he may not be healthy or committed to reaching his peak before its decline. The Nets are also aware their championship drought will reach Sahara levels if they do not extract maximum value for Durant, since they mortgaged their future to pair him with Irving and Harden.

Russell Westbrook has crammed himself into a similar situation with the Los Angeles Lakers, albeit more dire, considering he has fallen out of the All-NBA rotation. Father Time comes for us all, and the generation that ushered in the player empowerment era is reaching an inflection point for the power they once wielded.

So, Durant and Tsai are in a staring contest, wondering who will fold first. A training camp holdout would raise the stakes between the half-billionaire and the billionaire before they are eventually divided at the CBA negotiating table. The only real losers at this point are those of us who still care who wins in Brooklyn.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Estonia Removes WWII Monuments to Prevent Russian Meddling

    (Bloomberg) -- Estonian authorities removed a Soviet-era monuments including a T-34 tank after Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Russia was using them to foment hostility in the Baltic country. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Conflict’Th

  • France's Macron: underlined to Ukraine's Zelenskiy concerns over nuclear risks

    French President Emmanuel Macron underlined to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy his concerns over risks to the country's nuclear facilities, during a phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday, said the French presidency. Macron added that he backed a proposal by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) watchdog for a mission to be sent to Ukraine to examine the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Attention has focused in recent days on shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Canada's Andreescu out of National Bank Open after loss to China's Zheng

    TORONTO — Although Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the National Bank Open, the week as a whole felt like a win. Back pain had made it doubtful that Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ont., would be able to play in the only Canadian stop on the WTA Tour's schedule, but nearly a week of rest before her first match gave her enough time to recover. The 22-year-old Andreescu played three lengthy matches in Toronto, reaching the Round of 16 where she fell to China's Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, o

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As