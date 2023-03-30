Kevin Durant struggles, shakes off the rust in Suns home debut as Phoenix gets the win I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, March 30, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Kevin Durant finally played his first home game since joining the Phoenix Suns , three weeks after a slip-and-fall accident postponed his home debut.

Durant struggled in his return to the court but Phoenix got the win over the Timberwolves .

After a loss to the 76ers on Wednesday, the Mavericks remain outside of playoff contention with only five regular season games remaining.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named the Naismith Player of the Year, dethroning South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston , which adds more fuel to the fire of Friday’s highly anticipated Final Four matchup between the Hawkeyes and Gamecocks .