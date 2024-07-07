Kevin Durant sidelined by calf strain at Team USA Olympics basketball camp

LAS VEGAS — NBA star Kevin Durant is sidelined from USA Basketball men’s senior team training camp with a strained calf.

He did not participate in practices on Saturday and Sunday, and his status for Wednesday’s exhibition game against Canada is undetermined.

“We’re just going to use an abundance of caution,” U.S. men’s basketball coach Steve Kerr said Sunday. “It’s not bad. He’s assuring me that it’s not bad. We’re just going to be really careful and take it day by day.”

The U.S. opens Group C play at the Paris Olympics on July 28, three weeks from now.

Durant, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, is USA Basketball’s all-time leading men’s scorer and is trying to become the first male basketball player to win four Olympic gold medals. He has 435 career Olympics points and is expected to move into the top 10 among all-time Olympic scorers regardless of country.

Kevin Durant looks on during the Phoenix Suns' playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on April 26, 2024.

Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks and shot 52.3% from the field, 41.3% on 3-pointers and 85.6% on free throws and made his 11th All-NBA team in 2023-24.

