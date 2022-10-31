Kevin Durant: Scouting report and accolades

Kevin Durant|#7

Brooklyn Nets

Position: F Born: 09/29/88 Height: 6-10 / 2.08 Weight: 230 lbs. / 104.3 kg. Salary: $44,119,845

SCOUTING REPORT

Arguably the best shot creator ever for his size… Makes scoring look easy… Excellent agility and body control… Almost unstoppable in fast-break situations… Elite spot-up three-point shooter… Active defender… Great wingspan and timing protecting the rim… Can have some tunnel vision when attacking the rim.

ACCOLADES

Finals MVP: 2 (2017, 2018)

MVP: 1 (2014)

Rookie of the Year: 1 (2008)

All-Star: 12 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)

All-NBA 1st Team: 6 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 4 (2016, 2017, 2019, 2022)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2008)

Olympic gold: 3 (2012, 2016, 2020)

World Cup gold: 1 (2010)

World Cup MVP: 1 (2010)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 215 LBS

Standing reach: 9-foot-2

Height without shoes: 6-foot-9

Height with shoes: 6-foot-10.25

Wingspan: 7-foot-4.75

