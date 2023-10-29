Kevin Durant scores 26 points as the Suns easily handle the Jazz 126-104

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 26 points, Eric Gordon added 21 and the Phoenix Suns easily handled the Utah Jazz 126-104 on Saturday night.

The Suns dominated the majority of the game, never trailing after the first few minutes. They opened a 16-point lead by halftime and led by 30 midway through the third quarter after Grayson Allen threw down a one-handed dunk in traffic.

Phoenix was playing without two-thirds of its star trio. Devin Booker (ankle) missed his second straight game while Bradley Beal (back) has missed all three games this season.

Durant — plus the Suns' supporting cast — was plenty to handle against the Jazz. Allen added 17 points, while Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Phoenix poured in 40 points in the third quarter to put away the game.

Durant was a methodical 8 of 11 from the field and hit all nine of his free throws. The 13-time All-Star added seven assists.

The Jazz had 19 turnovers in a sloppy performance. Lauri Markkanen had 19 points, making five 3-pointers. Collin Sexton scored 14 points over the bench while rookie Keyonte George, the 16th overall pick out of Baylor, added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Phoenix took a 66-50 lead at halftime after shooting 54% from the field. Gordon scored 21 points in the first half on 9-of-12 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Durant added 14 points and five assists.

