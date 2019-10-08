Kevin Durant says 'cool thing right now is not the Knicks'

Kevin Durant offered his opinion as to why the Knicks couldn't land free agents over the summer, saying there's a misconception of New York's brand.

“I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players — who in their lifetime don’t remember the Knicks being good — (to look at it the same way)," Durant said Tuesday during an interview with Hot 97 in New York (via USA Today).

"I didn’t grow up with the Knicks being good. Well, I remember the Knicks being in the Finals, but the kids after me didn’t see that. So the brand of the Knicks isn’t as cool to them as, let’s say, the Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. The cool thing right now is not the Knicks.”

Durant and Kyrie Irving were linked to the Knicks ahead of free agency, but that didn't pan out for New York. Durant admitted he "thought about" signing with the Knicks, but never seriously considered it.

“It’s just a thought," Durant added. "I didn’t really do any full analysis on the Knicks.”

Instead, he opted to leave the Warriors and sign with the Nets on a four-year, $164 million deal.

"Basketball is the most important thing for me, so playing with Kyrie, DeAndre Jordan, the young players they got, was key," Durant said of his decision to sign with the Nets. "Playing with Golden State, playing with an older group, I thought it was time for me to kind of impose my will on a younger group.

"I just wanted to be around a nice group of young players and also a good mix of vets."