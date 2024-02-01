Kevin Durant returns to Brooklyn for first time after Big 3 era came to crashing end: ‘I tried, but time ran out’

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant made his much-discussed return to Brooklyn on Wednesday, just shy of a year after the Nets traded him away as the final domino to fall in the franchise’s ill-fated “Big Three” era.

The days leading up to Durant and his Phoenix Suns meeting the Nets at Barclays Center brought back memories of a Brooklyn superteam that failed to meet expectations, with Durant contending he didn’t deserve a tribute video or connect enough with the fans.

But Nets coach Jacque Vaughn looked back fondly on his three and a half years with Durant.

“In the world of negativity, it was a positive experience for me,” Vaughn said before Wednesday’s game. “K made me a better coach. And there’s one thing that I never, ever doubted: When I was a part of a staff or coaching him as a head coach, going into a game, he wanted to win that game.

“That competitiveness and that ability to show up every night is special, and he is a special human being,” Vaughn continued. “Nothing but good and fond memories for me. I’m glad I had a chance to coach him.”

Vaughn served as an assistant during Durant’s first three years in Brooklyn before replacing Steve Nash seven games into last season. It was more than midway through that 2022-23 campaign that the Nets appeased Durant’s trade request and sent him to Phoenix, days after they shipped his superstar running mate, Kyrie Irving, to Dallas.

The Durant trade marked the end of a tumultuous tenure in which he, Irving and James Harden appeared in only 16 games together and managed just one playoff series win.

Durant and Irving signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, though Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season as he rehabbed from an Achilles tear he suffered weeks earlier in the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors.

With them came sky-high aspirations for the 2020-21 season that rose even further with the January 2021 arrival of another perennial All-Star in the high-scoring Harden.

But a championship never came.

The terrific trio’s lone series victory came during the 2021 postseason, when they eliminated the Boston Celtics in five games in the first round. Harden hurt his right hamstring in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks and, upon returning in Game 5, was greatly compromised. Irving hurt his right ankle in Game 4 and didn’t return in the series.

Durant nearly willed the Nets to the Eastern Conference finals anyway, scoring 49, 32 and 48 points over the final three games against Milwaukee. Game 7 ended in heartbreak, however, as Durant’s toe barely tapped the 3-point line on what ended up being a long, game-tying 2-pointer to force overtime. The Nets lost in overtime, and the Bucks went on to win the NBA Finals.

Everything unraveled from there, with Irving sitting out most of the 2021-22 season after refusing to meet New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Harden asked for a trade, which the Nets granted in February 2022 by sending him to Philadelphia. The Celtics swept the Nets out of the first round of the playoffs two months later.

Durant asked for a trade during the 2022 offseason, but one didn’t come together before the season. The Nets then traded the similarly disgruntled Irving to the Mavericks in February 2023, and sent Durant to Phoenix four days later for a package that included Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.

In November, when Durant returned to New York to face the Knicks, he told reporters the Nets “refused to get rid” of him.

“I tried, but time ran out,” Durant said at the time. “I wasn’t going to miss no games because of this whole thing, so once the season rolled around, I was just like whatever happens, it happens.”

Then this week, Durant made it clear he didn’t want a Barclays Center tribute video during his first game back in Brooklyn.

“I know when I’m done playing, every team I play for going to want to be attached to me in some way, but when I’m playing right now, it doesn’t make any sense,” Durant said Sunday, according to the Arizona Republic. “I’ll wait for all of that stuff when I’m done, but for now, I wasn’t there long enough. Me and the fans didn’t connect enough for me to feel like a part of them. That’s just my thoughts.”

The 14-time All-Star’s first post-trade meeting with the Nets took place on Dec. 13 in Phoenix, where Brooklyn won, 116-112, despite Durant scoring 27 points.

The Nets are set to host Irving’s Mavericks for the first time since that trade on Tuesday.