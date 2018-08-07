Kevin Durant to return to Seattle for Kings-Warriors preseason game

Kevin Durant is headed back to Seattle.

Golden State released its five-game preseason schedule on Monday, confirming the Warriors will play the Kings at KeyArena on Oct. 5.

The matchup initiates a homecoming of sorts for Durant, who was selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2007 draft. He played his rookie season in Seattle before the team moved to Oklahoma City.

The Kings-Warriors meeting marks the first NBA contest in Seattle since the Sonics relocated in 2008.