Kevin Durant officially out against Lakers on Christmas

Marc Stein: The Nets say Kevin Durant is OUT for tomorrow’s Christmas Game against the Lakers.

Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Nets say seven players – LaMarcus Aldridge, David Duke Jr., Kevin Durant, Kessler Edwards, Kyrie Irving, Day’Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas – remain in the protocols and out for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers, along with Joe Harris (ankle surgery). – 4:44 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

And here’s the latest on the Nets, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving heading into Christmas on SportsCenter today: pic.twitter.com/u9RspXSAwR – 3:04 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

The Nets will have James Harden on Christmas. Kevin Durant remains in protocols and Kyrie Irving won’t be traveling to LA espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:13 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Nash said Kyrie Irving has not practiced yet and will not play on trip. … Awaiting possible rule change on protocol length to determine whether Kevin Durant returns sooner than later. – 11:12 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving has yet to take the court and work out for the Nets. Doesn’t look like Kevin Durant will play tomorrow. Monday is possible. – 11:12 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash says Nets who are still in protocols like Kevin Durant can still meet the Nets in Los Angeles for the next game against Clippers if they are cleared. Nash says Kyrie Irving will not be on the trip at any point since he has to still ramp up upon getting out of protocol. – 11:12 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LeBron James on Kevin Durant’s comeback from Achilles injury when asked by @Dave McMenamin: “There was never any doubt from myself or anybody in this league…I heard there was only like really 1 group of people that had any doubt on him coming back full strength. Not going to name them.” – 1:34 AM

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics announce Bruno Fernando, CJ Miles, Enes Freedom and Justin Jackson have all entered the health and safety protocols since Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 24, 2021

Marc Stein: The Celtics just issued a five-tweet injury report for their Christmas Day game at Milwaukee. Among the key updates: Al Horford (health and safety protocols) and Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) are now questionable. More from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 24, 2021

Tim Reynolds: Donte DiVincenzo (protocols) upgraded to questionable for tomorrow meaning he may finally make his season debut, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (as first reported by ESPN) and Bobby Portis are both no longer listed on the protocols list. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / December 24, 2021