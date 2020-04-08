Kevin Durant's new Nike KD13 sneaker promises 'optimum energy return and remarkable cushioning'

The Nike KD13 might be the Brooklyn Nets star most innovative shoe yet. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant makes his long-awaited return to the NBA, the two-time champion will be wearing a brand new pair of kicks equipped with the latest technology. Manufactured with a full-length Zoom Air unit stitched directly to the upper plus an additional Zoom Air unit in the forefoot, the Nike KD13 might be his most advanced shoe yet.

Introducing the KD13.



Built to be ultra-responsive and comfortable, the KD13 features double-stacked Nike Zoom Air units for optimum energy return and remarkable cushioning.



Arriving in select regions on April 6, globally on April 17: https://t.co/5569ThT9qF #KD13 #Nike pic.twitter.com/eVm0kisDNm — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 2, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The intent behind a Zoom Bag is similar to that of a mechanical spring underfoot,” Ross Klein, Senior Creative Director for Nike Basketball said, via Sneaker Files. “The essence of a spring is to return the amount of energy you put into it. In the KD13, we’re doubling the spring in the form of the double-stacked forefoot Zoom, allowing you more travel in the system and more energy back.”

Nike KD13 Black/White

Additional features include visible cutouts in the midsole that help reduce weight, enhance flexibility, and lets you show off the innovative Zoom Air cushioning. Visually, the shoes are stunning. A mid-cut structure on the upper with a large Swoosh label on the lateral part adds to the aesthetic of these sneakers and justifies its value as a collector’s item.

Story continues

The Black/White/Wolf Grey combination, which will debut in North American markets on April 17, has a subtle blue detail in the forefoot and the Maryland native’s signature etched in the sole. The KD13 will channel your inner champion on the court and surely turn heads off the hardwood.

Nike KD13 Black/White/Wolf Grey

Retailing at $150 a pair, expect several more colorways to debut just in time for the summer. Check out a couple more slated to drop this month below.

Nike KD13 “Hype”

Release Date: April 10

Price: $160

Nike KD13 “Hype”

Nike KD13 “Chill”

Release Date: April 24

Price: $160