Kevin Durant jumps Stephen Curry for NBA scoring season high with 51 points

In a positive development for the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant remains good at scoring.

The Nets star recorded a monster night on Sunday with 51 points on 16-of-31 shooting plus nine assists and seven rebounds, leading a 116-104 win over the Detroit Pistons. His final basket of the game shows just how little trouble finding his spots.

FIFTY PIECE FOR KD. pic.twitter.com/WV3WhRmEFZ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 13, 2021

It was just one of those nights where Durant looked like the best player in the world:

Kevin Durant (51 PTS) dropped a season-high in the Motor City 😤 pic.twitter.com/umitVvzwf8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 13, 2021

The night began with the Nets taking a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but the Pistons fought back to the point they led by five at the end of the third quarter. Durant simply went off from there, personally outscoring Detroit with 23 points in the fourth quarter.

The performance set a new scoring record for Detroit's Little Caesars Arena (opened in 2017). Former Pistons star Blake Griffin, now Durant's teammate, previously held the record with 50 points. It was also the biggest scoring performance of the season in the NBA, breaking former teammate Stephen Curry's 50 points on Nov. 8.

The Nets needed to go to Durant often, as co-star James Harden was ruled out for rest against the 4-22 Pistons, while Kyrie Irving remains out for reasons everyone should be familiar with. Patty Mills was basically the team's second option, finishing with 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting.

Durant also overshadowed a big night for Pistons No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, who had 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists.