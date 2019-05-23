Kevin Durant likely unavailable for Warriors when NBA Finals begin

Kevin Durant likely will not be ready to play when the NBA Finals begin next week.

The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday that Durant, who is dealing with a right calf strain, has not yet been cleared for on-court activities but still has a chance to return at some point this postseason.

Durant, who will be a free agent at the conclusion of the season, has not played since injuring the calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets on May 8.

“Durant continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation. At this point, it is unlikely that he will play at the beginning of the 2019 NBA Finals, but it’s hopeful that he could return at some point during the series,” the team said.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has not played since injuring his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. (AP/Ben Margot)

The Warriors have won five straight games with Durant sidelined. They took care of the Rockets in Game 6 of the semifinals before sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

While Durant’s status is up in the air, the Warriors also announced that they anticipate DeMarcus Cousins returning to the court “at some point” during the Finals. Cousins suffered a torn left quad muscle on April 16 during Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins practiced with the team on Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury.

The Warriors will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, which begin May 30. The status of both Durant and Cousins will be updated next Wednesday, a day before Game 1 of the Finals.

