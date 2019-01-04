Kevin Durant isn't surprised officials missed his blatant out of bounds save

Kevin Durant made a critical save in overtime on Thursday night, diving out of bounds to throw the ball back in, which resulted in a Steph Curry jump shot to put the Golden State Warriors ahead in the final seconds.

While they eventually fell to the Houston Rockets 135-134 — thanks to an insane James Harden game winner — it was Durant’s save that kept the Warriors in position to win the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There was, however, one small problem. Durant was out of bounds.

He didn’t just have his toe on the line. He was 100 percent out of bounds.

Watch:

lmao Durant clearly out of bounds pic.twitter.com/ogzb1FEnWB — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴿᴵᴾ ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) January 4, 2019





Somehow, the officials didn’t realize that Durant was completely out of bounds on that play and let it continue. How? We’re not entirely sure either.

Durant, though, knew he was out of bounds when the play happened. The fact that he was able to sneak that past the officials didn’t surprise him, either.

Kevin Durant knew he was way out of bounds on that late save, wasn’t surprised the call was missed: “The refs were missing a lot tonight.” pic.twitter.com/Ey0uJ7d42O — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 4, 2019





“I could believe it because the refs were missing a lot of that tonight,” Durant said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “They missed a lot in general, so you could easily fool them.”

Story continues

It wasn’t just Durant and the Warriors who thought the officials missed several blatant calls on Thursday night. Houston guard Chris Paul, who is still out with a hamstring injury, and general manager Daryl Morey took to Twitter quickly after the game to voice their displeasure.

So we doin the #BirdBoxChallenge during NBA games now huh 🤔 — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 4, 2019









Joel Embiid even got in on it.

Lmao how do you miss that??????😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 4, 2019





It didn’t matter in the end for the Rockets, who still walked out of Oracle Arena with their sixth-straight win.

Had they lost because of that play, though, there would likely be an entirely different discussion going on.

Kevin Durant knew he was out of bounds on Thursday night when diving to save the ball against the Rockets, and said he wasn’t surprised the officials let him get away with it. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ticket prices plummet for college football title game

• Steelers’ Brown responds to ex-teammate, calls him ‘Uncle Tom’

• Soaring TV ratings, streaming viewership an NFL bright spot

• Thamel: How Saban’s evolution changed Alabama

