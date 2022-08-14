Kevin Durant holding out of training camp?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Brooklyn NetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kevin DurantLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Brian Windhorst spent much of his Friday episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast talking about Durant’s situation. Windhorst said he felt the Nets won the recent showdown between Durant and team owner Joe Tsai. But Windy doesn’t necessarily think that means all is over between the sides. In fact, Windhorst says he now could see a world where Durant holds out of training camp. “A week ago, if you had asked me, ‘Will Kevin Durant hold out of training camp if he is not traded?’ I would have been like, ‘eh, I can’t see it.’ Now I can see it. That is what we are headed towards,” Windhorst said.
Source: Larry Brown @ Larry Brown Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1558616643735109632
https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1558556520505380864
https://twitter.com/WorldWideWob/status/1558525286869712896
https://twitter.com/basketballtalk/status/1558503196321914880
https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1558498616842391552
https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1558485864199716866
https://twitter.com/Ky_Carlin/status/1558462929187573760
https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1558429067921072128
https://twitter.com/JCowleyHoops/status/1558422684660269056
https://twitter.com/Sportando/status/1558382676964511746