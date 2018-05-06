Kevin Durant, Warriors cruise to Game 4 win in New Orleans

Kevin Durant dropped 38 points in Golden State’s 26-point dominant win over New Orleans in Game 4 on Sunday. (Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have moved on from Friday’s rough 19-point loss to New Orleans in Game 3. They made that more than clear.

The Warriors dominated across the board at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon, rolling to a 118-92 win over the Pelicans.

They didn’t waste any time, either. They jumped out to an early lead, thanks to a quick 16-2 run to open the game. Golden State kept the momentum rolling in the opening period, extending its lead to 18 points.

By halftime, the Pelicans had cut the lead to single-digits, threatening to make it a game in the second half. The Warriors, though, sparked a quick 10-2 run to make it a 15-point game again to open the second half. That, plus 11 points from Kevin Durant in the third quarter was enough to build up a 22 point lead, and take nearly all of the life out of the Smoothie King Center.

From there, it was smooth sailing for Golden State, who cruised to the 26-point win.

Durant led the Warriors with 38 points on Sunday, shooting 15-of-27 from the field. Steph Curry finished with 23 points, going 4-of-9 from behind the arc. As a team, Golden State shot better than 48 percent from the field — compared to just 38 percent as a team in its Game 3 loss.

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Jrue Holiday added 19 points, shooting 50 percent from the field.

Golden State now holds a 3-1 series lead over the Pelicans. Game 5 will take place Tuesday night in Oakland.

