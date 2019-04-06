Kevin Durant free agency rumors: Warriors forward 'ready to move on'

This is really starting to feel like the Kevin Durant's final year with Golden State.

Consensus from around the league is Durant is "ready to move on," according to Bleacher Report.

Another report from the site indicated many believe Durant is bound for the Knicks, but the 10-time All-Star has made no statements about his future plans yet.

Durant, 30, has one year remaining on the two-year, $61.5 million deal he signed with the Warriors last season, but he has a player option after this season and can become a free agent.

If that happens every single team in the NBA will likely try to make some kind of move for the 2013-14 MVP.

But, Durant's ties to New York haven't gone unnoticed.

He has a business in the city so many people are speculating he will land with the Knicks. The team does seem like an intriguing fit as New York may get the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, which could net the Knicks Zion Williamson.

The Lakers may also be interested in adding Durant to their roster as LeBron James is looking for another veteran star to join his efforts of winning a title with a third organization.

However, with Durant keeping a tight lip on any free agency news, anything can happen at this point.

Here's the simple fact: If Durant does exercise his player option, the NBA offseason will once again be the talk of the sports world and the drama will be at a fever pitch.



