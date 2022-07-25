  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kevin Durant and Celtics? What's up with the Lakers? NBA offseason check-in on news, rumors

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Durant
    Kevin Durant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyrie Irving
    Kyrie Irving
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Donovan Mitchell
    Donovan Mitchell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jaylen Brown
    Jaylen Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Westbrook
    Russell Westbrook
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rudy Gobert
    Rudy Gobert
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bradley Beal
    Bradley Beal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Devin Booker
    Devin Booker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zach LaVine
    Zach LaVine
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ja Morant
    Ja Morant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Buddy Hield
    Buddy Hield
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NBA Summer League is over. Free agency has slowed to a halt. Money has been spent with enough max deals topping a quarter of a billion dollars to make your abacus spin.

But not everything is resolved as the NBA’s offseason pushes into late July and early August.

The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to figure out what they want to do with stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (trade or keep), and teams are waiting to see where (if anywhere) the Utah Jazz will trade All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

WHAT IS THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT? Rucker Park served as the first outdoor regional in TBT's history

We take a look at where things stand at this point of the offseason:

The latest on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant is a 12-time All-Star.
Kevin Durant is a 12-time All-Star.

Boston has had discussions with Brooklyn about acquiring Durant, USA TODAY Sports confirmed after reports from ESPN and The Athletic. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about trade discussions.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown was mentioned as a significant part of a potential trade with Brooklyn, and he responded in true-to-form NBA fashion by posting “Smh” on Twitter after he saw the reports.

ESPN, however, cautioned that the Nets are no closer to trading Durant to Boston than they are any other team. Phoenix, Miami and Toronto are among the many teams with an interest in acquiring Durant.

Brooklyn needs a significant return in a deal for Durant, especially given what Utah received from Minnesota in the Rudy Gobert trade, and that offer hasn’t been made yet.

Likewise, the Nets are not enamored with any offer for Kyrie Irving, including from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Where will Donovan Mitchell end up?

During a press conference following the Gobert trade, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said there is no intent to trade Mitchell but added, “I couldn’t sit here and say anybody is (untouchable).”

Translation: Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, is available for the right price. The New York Knicks are interested and have enough first-rounders to satisfy Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge in a full-on rebuild.

Don’t count out the Miami Heat. They have long liked Mitchell and considered making him an offer sheet if he hit restricted free agency with the Jazz in 2021. But that never happened because of Mitchell's five-year extension with the Jazz prior to hitting restricted free agency.

Washington has also expressed interest in a deal for Mitchell. Training camps open in approximately two months, and the Jazz will continue to take calls for deals involving Mitchell.

What are the Lakers doing?

Russell Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, parted ways last week in a very public manner that included a lengthy statement by Foucher to ESPN explaining the split. The Lakers would like to rid themselves of the final year ($47 million) of Westbrook’s contract but only for an upgrade to the roster. There aren’t many avenues to do that right now with no traction on the Irving front. The Lakers could also revisit their interest in Indiana's Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

Who got the bag this offseason?

Washington’s Bradley Beal, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Memphis' Ja Morant, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns were among the players who reached new deals that are over or close to $200 million. Jokic’s massive five-year extension and the one year remaining on his current contract will pay him $301.4 million over the next six seasons.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin Durant, other NBA news, rumors: Where things stand in offseason

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Boston Celtics Reportedly Willing To Give Up Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant

    As trade deadlines near, NBA teams are working hard to secure the best of free agency before the...

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.

  • Ron Harper Jr. is stepping into his own light

    Ron Harper Jr. could step out of his father's imposing shadow with a strong showing at the Toronto Raptors' training camp in the fall.

  • ‘Black Panther 2’ First Trailer Unveils Marvel’s Emotional Return to Wakanda and War With Namor

    Marvel is bringing fans back to Wakanda in the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”‘ The trailer is strung together with a lyrical motif of “We gonna be alright” from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” moving between images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments, futuristic technology and what appears to be a funeral with crowds of Wakandans dressed […]

  • Kevin Durant to Celtics trade? This is what it would look like

    According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have emerged as a suitor for Kevin Durant. Last month when Durant publicly requested a trade, we took a look at potential teams that could be interested in him and pointed out how he would be the best ...

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends choppy session nearly flat; investors eye Fed, earnings

    U.S. stocks see-sawed on Monday and ended close to unchanged as investors girded for an expected rate hike at a Federal Reserve meeting this week and earnings from several large-cap growth companies. "Right now we're just in a holding pattern waiting for all those developments to play out," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut. The Fed is expected to announce a 75 basis-point rate hike at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, effectively ending pandemic-era support for the U.S. economy.

  • Google, Microsoft, Meta to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors preview earnings that will be reported this week.

  • We are seeing evidence that Donald Trump committed treason. Where is Merrick Garland?

    How many more Republican former officials have to come forward for the attorney general to act? | Opinion

  • MLB power rankings: Second half starts ahead of potential blockbuster trade deadline

    The Midsummer Classic was a nice break in the action, but big things could be happening in the weeks to come.

  • 13 NFL teams are getting new uniforms and helmets for the 2022 season

    Since the NFL removed its one-helmet rule, several teams, including the Giants and Cowboys, have introduced new alternate and throwback helmets.

  • Wes Moore wins Democratic race for Maryland governor

    Bestselling author Wes Moore won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor on Friday, setting up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox.

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse