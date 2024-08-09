Kevin Durant celebrated Team USA's comeback win against Serbia in the most wholesome way

USA's #07 Kevin Durant celebrates at the end of the men's semifinal basketball match between USA and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Team USA basketball superstar Kevin Durant knew how to celebrate his team's comeback victory in the 2024 Paris Olympics semifinals over Serbia on Thursday.

In an absolutely delightful video, USA Basketball shared Durant reflecting on the instant classic comeback while enjoying a meal with his mom, Wanda Durant.

"How can you not celebrate a win like that?" Durant asks in the video, sporting an Atlanta Braves cap and sharing a good bit of perspective about how much of a statement the victory really was.

Durant has already made USA Basketball history at this year's Olympics, and this very wholesome celebration video is just another highlight in his fantastic Olympic Games.

More Olympics!

Noah Lyles posted a bittersweet message to Instagram after withdrawing from the Paris Olympics

Letsile Tebogo teased Noah Lyles after winning the 200m gold medal: 'I'm not an arrogant or a loud person'

USA Basketball trolled Serbia with the coldest caption after its Olympic comeback win

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Kevin Durant celebrated Team USA's comeback win against Serbia in the most wholesome way