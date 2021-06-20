Kevin Durant blamed his 'big-ass foot' after his potential game-winner was spoiled by his toe being on the line

Kevin Durant. TNT

The Milwaukee Bucks knocked out the Brooklyn Nets with a thrilling overtime win in Game 7.

Kevin Durant nearly won the game for the Nets in regulation, but his toe was on the three-point line.

Durant's potential game-winner was only good enough to force overtime, where the Bucks won the game.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Milwaukee Bucks won an instant-classic Game 7 against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, taking the overtime victory, 115-111, to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The win came despite the best efforts of Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who led his team with an astounding 48 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in 53 minutes on the court.

Before overtime, Durant nearly won the game for the Nets at the buzzer in regulation.

With the Nets trailing 109-107 with just six seconds left, the Nets had one chance left to tie or win the game.

Durant got the ball, and fought around his defender to put up what looked like the game-winner. He hit it.

While the refs called the shot a two on the court, they went to check the replay to ensure that they had gotten the call correct.

Looking at the replay, the refs confirmed the decision to call it a two, but Durant was just an inch away from sending his team through to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Instead, Durant's shot was only good enough to send the game to overtime.

After the game, Durant said that he had thought he had won the game with the shot.

"But my big-ass foot stepped on the line," Durant said. "I just saw how close I was to ending their season with that shot."

In the extra period, both sides were absolutely gassed, as both teams had leaned on their starters for the majority of minutes in the decisive game. The play was ugly, but eventually the Bucks were able to take a lead thanks to a clutch shot from Khris Middleton and hold on for the win.

Story continues

Asked about the final play of regulation after the game, Middleton admitted that Durant's footing had saved their season.

"We just got lucky his toe was on the line," Middleton told the "Inside the NBA" crew on TNT after the game.

If Durant's shoe was a few sizes smaller, the Nets might be moving on. Instead, he and the Nets are heading into the offseason to prepare for next year.

Basketball is a game of inches.

Read the original article on Insider