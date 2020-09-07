Kevin Dobson, Knots Landing and Kojak Actor, Dead at 77

Kevin Dobson, best known to TV audiences as Mack MacKenzie on the long-running Dallas spinoff Knots Landing, has died at the age of 77.

Dobson’s passing was confirmed by the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, on which he previously served as chairman. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

His big break came in 1968, when he was cast as Gov. Harrison Brooks on the daytime soap One Life to Live. He followed that up with episodes of The Doctors, Emergency, Ironside, Mod Squad, Police Story and The Rookies.

In 1973, he was cast in the series-regular role of Det. Bobby Crocker on the police drama Kojak, opposite Telly Savalas. More than a decade after the procedural wrapped, he reprised his role in the 1990 TV-movie Kojak: It’s Always Something.

In 1982, Dobson joined Knots Landing‘s fourth season as the aforementioned MacKenzie, a federal prosecutor who eventually wedded Michele Lee’s Karen Fairgate. He appeared in nearly 300 episodes, and stayed with the series for the duration of its 14-year run.

After Knots Landing, Dobson headlined the short-lived Canadian drama F/X: The Series, which ran for two seasons between 1996 and 1998. He also had brief stints on both CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and NBC’s Days of Our Lives, and guest-starred on select episodes of FX’s Anger Management, Showtime’s House of Lies, and CBS’ Cold Case, Hawaii Five-0 and CSI.

