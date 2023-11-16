Kevin Costner, 'Yellowstone' star, partners with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters on new blend

You will be able to start your mornings with a cup of joe specially crafted by Kevin Costner pretty soon.

The “Yellowstone” actor has partnered with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to unveil a new line of “freshly inspired coffee blends,” according to an announcement by parent company Keurig Dr Pepper.

The first blend, Horizon, is a “bold and smoky dark roast inspired by the American West" and will be available by Monday, Dec. 18, 2024 on the Keurig website.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters will also be donating $100,000 to Root Capital, a non-profit organization known for its investment in agricultural enterprises to build more prosperous, inclusive and resilient rural communities to celebrate the collaboration.

"Alongside the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team, we embarked on a journey of exploration, experimenting with various concepts. They were able to help guide me through the process where my opinion was valued and incorporated. It was the best outcome I could have imagined,” Costner wrote in the announcement.

Here’s how to get yours.

More: 'Yellowstone' final episodes moved to Nov. 2024; Paramount announces two spinoff series

When will Kevin Costner’s coffee line be available?

Horizon Blend, Kevin Costner’s first of a number of blends with the company will be available online starting Dec. 18, 2023 and in select retailers nationwide starting January 2024.

Coffee lovers who sign up for collaboration on Keurig’s website will be some of the first to hear news on the coffee's availability and can learn more about how the collaboration came together.

More: Starbucks Workers United calls for walkouts, strike at hundreds of stores on Red Cup Day

What kind of flavors can coffee lovers expect?

Other than the bold and smoky dark roast flavors present in Costner’s Horizon Blend, its unclear what other flavors were formally decided on.

But they were all crafted based on the actor’s personal coffee taste, which Green Mountain Coffee Roasters has described as a “layered and complex flavor profile,” the release stated.

Story continues

They wanted to create a coffee that was bold and balanced, offering a unique and appealing flavor that caters to a wide range of coffee lovers. The coffee also needed to be able to serve as a base of Costner's favorite drink, a Café Mocha.

The batch produced, including the Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner has a smooth yet robust flavor profile, alive with earthy, smoky flavors, according to the announcement.

"The Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team's unwavering dedication to responsible sourcing and great tasting coffee made this an authentic partnership for me. To be able to harness this passion is something I'm incredibly grateful for. And we have some more great things coming that I think everyone's really going to like,” according to Costner.

More: This special 150th anniversary bottle of Old Forester bourbon will set you back $2,500

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Actor Kevin Costner, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters reveal partnership