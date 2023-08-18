Kevin Costner and Son Attend Dallas Cowboys Training Camp amid Divorce — See the Photo

The actor shares three of his kids — Cayden, Hayes and Grace — with his estranged wife Christine

Kevin Costner is spending quality time with his kids.

On Thursday, the Yellowstone actor, 68, posted a photo to his Instagram of himself and his son as they attended a day of Dallas Cowboys training camp. Walking across the field, Costner wears a white shirt buttoned to his elbows and strides alongside his son, who wears a blue T-shirt and jeans.

"Had a ball at #CowboysCamp with my son," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you @dallascowboys for having us!"

Costner shares three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — with his estranged wife Christine. The two have been locked in a legal battle since Christine filed for divorce on May 1.

Since the split, the couple has sparred over everything from her move-out date, items she was able to take from the marital home and child support.

Most recently, attorneys for Kevin accused the actor's estranged wife and her legal team of “gamesmanship of the worst sort” in new court documents that pertained to their divorce.

In a request for order filed in California Superior Court on Aug. 10 and obtained by PEOPLE, attorneys for the star asked the court to compel Christine to explicitly answer a number of questions they have put to her about the Costners’ premarital agreement.

However, lawyers claim Christine has avoided answering questions — including whether or not she understood the agreement before she signed it — throughout the discovery process as both legal teams prepare for the November trial to determine the validity of the prenup.

Also in the same court documents, his lawyers pushed back at Christine's side for now claiming she "felt pressured to sign the agreement because of the circumstances surrounding its execution" and "didn't fully understand it." "This, after she previously admitted she entered the agreement under her own "free will," the lawyers wrote.



