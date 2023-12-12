Kevin Costner Soaks Up the Sun During Santa Monica ‘Staycation’ at Historic Hotel

The ‘Yellowstone’ star shared the stunning view from his room in an Instagram post on Monday

Kevin Costner/Instagram Kevin Costner enjoying his Santa Monica staycation.

Kevin Costner is enjoying the Santa Monica sunshine!

On Monday, the Yellowstone actor, 68, shared a scene from his “staycation” at an oceanfront hotel on Instagram. In the photo, Costner rocks a pair of sunglasses with a pen in hand as he stares down at a thick stack of papers.

“Perfect little writing staycation at the wonderful Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica,” he captioned the post of his stay at the Southern California hotspot. The hotel is about 70 miles south of his oceanfront compound in Santa Barbara.

Costner also revealed the stunning view from his hotel room, which overlooked palm trees and the Santa Monica Pier.

The Art Deco hotel was famous as a haunt of Hollywood's Golden Age stars. Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin were all visitors according to the World of Interiors, which featured the property's recent restoration in 2023. Throughout its history, the Georgian has had many lives. It housed soldiers during World War 2 and even functioned as a retirement home before its recent remodel, which returned it to its former glory as an 84-room hotel.



Before his sunny getaway, the Oscar-winning actor was busy attending a tennis fundraiser for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation in November. Photos taken of the two getting cozy at the event have since sparked relationship rumors between them. In the snaps, Costner is pictured with his arms wrapped around the singer, 49, before she stood up to give a speech to attendees.

Of the budding romance, an entertainment source told PEOPLE in December, "The relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new. There is very big attraction on both sides."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/Getty Images Kevin Coster and Jewel sparked romance rumors in November.

"Jewel likes Kevin’s type and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool," they added. "He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over.”

Earlier this year, Costner’s ex-wife Christine filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, and the exes finally reached a settlement in September. Along with Costner’s four adult children from previous relationships, the actor shares three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — with Christine.

