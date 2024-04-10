Kevin Costner Would “Love” To Return For ‘Yellowstone’ Final Episodes But So Far “We Haven’t Been Able To”

Despite his not-so-smooth departure from Yellowstone last year amid threats of lawsuits, Kevin Costner now says he would “love” to return for the final episodes of the series to see off his character John Dutton.

Costner was at CinemaCon plugging his upcoming film Horizon: An American Saga when he was asked about Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. Last year, Costner said he might take legal action against producers 101 Studios and Paramount Network parent company Paramount Global over the dispute that led to his departure – a dispute, at least in part, over shooting schedules.

More from Deadline

But this week, Costner said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Costner said he’d be up for a return to the popular series. In his most detailed comments on the matter since leaving the show, the actor said, “I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to … I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

Paramount Network has previous announced that the second half of the fifth and final season is set to premiere in November.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.