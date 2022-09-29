Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Adds Abbey Lee, Tom Payne, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano & More

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner’s civil war western at New Line, Horizon, continues to expand with a huge roster of actors including Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Tim Guinee, Michael Angarano, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith and Jon Beavers rounding out the ensemble.

They all join previously announced cast Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman and Ella Hunt.

More from Deadline

Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it. It reps multi-Oscar winner Costner’s return to the Civil War setting since his 1990 epic Dances With Wolves.

Lee is known for her performance in the HBO series Lovecraft Country and recently appeared in The Forgiven. Other credits include Mad Max: Fury Road, Outlaws, and The Neon Demon. Lee is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, Hamilton Hodell, United Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Payne was most recently the lead of Fox’s TV series Prodigal Son opposite Michael Sheen and previously starred as “Jesus Monroe” on AMC’s TV The Walking Dead. Additional credits include HBO’s Luck from creators Michael Mann and David Milch and ITV’s Wuthering Heights miniseries opposite Tom Hardy. He is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Curtis Brown.

Story continues

Newcomer Wasé Chief is a member of the Lakota tribe and has spent the past several years working as a model with brands such as UGG, Kohls, Yeezy, Apple Music, Ulta Beauty, and Samsung. Chief is repped by Steven Salisbury at Revenant Entertainment and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Angarano will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and recently starred in the Peacock series Angelyne with Emmy Rossum. Other recent credits include the HBO Max comedy series Minx and the hit NBC series This Is Us for which he received an Emmy nomination. Angarano is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Guinee’s recent credits include Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix limited series Inventing Anna, the HBO Max limited series The Staircase, and the Showtime hit TV series Homeland. Guinee is repped by Innovative Artists Agency and co-managed by Principal Entertainment and Barking Dog Entertainment.

Cunningham starred in the AMC series Preacher and the TNT science fiction series Falling Skies. Cunningham is repped by D2 Management, Connekt Creative, and SMS Talent.

Haze’ recent credits include Jurassic World Dominion, the award-winning Minari, and the action western Old Henry. Haze is represented by CAA, Thruline and Jackoway Austen Tyermann Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Macfadyen is known for his performances in Braveheart and Cameron Crowe’s We Bought A Zoo. He is repped by Kramer Management and in the UK by Alexandra McLean-Williams.

Smith’s recent credits include New Line’s Don’t Worry Darling, the HBO series Big Little Lies, and the TNT series The Alienist. The actor is repped by Gersh, GGA, More/Medavoy.

Beavers recently appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, the Blumhouse thriller Soft & Quiet and the Peacock series Bel-Air. He is repped by Greene Talent, Rugolo Entertainment, and Gang Tyre Ramer.

Costner will produce through his Territory Pictures, direct and star in the epic period saga which he co-wrote with Jon Baird. Warner Bros./New Line have partnered on the project.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.