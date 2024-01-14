Kevin Costner Had the Best Comment After His Conversation with Harrison Ford at the Golden Globes

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

The worlds of Yellowstone and 1923 collided on Sunday night at the 81st annual Golden Globes as Kevin Costner, 68, and Harrison Ford, 81, reconnected. Though their characters Jacob Dutton and John Dutton III would have never crossed paths, the pair spent the night catching up (we're sure the Yellowstone universe was part of their conversation). After Costner's controversial moment on stage with America Ferrera, associating with the beloved Harrison Ford was a smart move for the Yellowstone star. Fans have plenty of theories about what the two actors were chatting about, but no one knows for sure.

"'This is how we're gonna save the ranch.' (Probably.)," the Yellowstone Instagram account captioned the photos, creating theory number one.

One fan theorized that Ford is "telling him to stop messing around and finish S5...," and if this were true, we wouldn't complain. Our theory is that they're bonding over their use of magical youth potions (seriously how do they stay looking so young!). Regardless of what they were talking about, fans were glad to see the pair together. "My two favorites together! 🔥😍," "Awwww 2 legends ❤️❤️⭐️⭐️" and "They don't make 'em like these two anymore ❤️❤️," fans gushed. Costner himself even commented "A legend," referring to Ford, we assume.

Of course, fans also used this as an opportunity to beg for more 1923 and Yellowstone. "We need season 2 of 1923 and the second part of Yellowstone season 5" and "Love them. But can we get new episodes?," fans pleaded in the comments.

Though Yellowstone didn't receive any nods at the Golden Globes, 1923 was nominated in two categories, proving that it's a show fans and critics want to see more from in 2024. The jury is still out on whether or not Costner will ever reprise his role as John Dutton, but here's to hoping Harrison Ford was talking some sense into him on that front!

You Might Also Like