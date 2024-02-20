Kevin Costner and Ex-Wife Christine Officially Finalize Their Divorce After Contentious Split

According to court documents, their marriage was terminated on Friday, February 16

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner on Dec. 10, 2016

Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine have officially finalized their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, their marriage was terminated on Friday, February 16 after lawyers for Christine, 49, filed court documents requesting that a Santa Barbara, Calif., court excuse both parties from completing a mandated co-parenting course.

The Yellowstone actor and his ex-wife have already agreed to retain joint custody of their three children and otherwise settled their divorce back in September.

A rep for Kevin, 69, told PEOPLE in a statement back in September that the couple "have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," after TMZ initially reported news of their settlement.

Lester Cohen/Getty

Christine initially filed for divorce on May 1, 2023 after 18 years of marriage. In her filing, she listed her date of separation from Kevin as April 11. The two share three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 15, plus daughter Grace, 13.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a rep for Kevin said at the time Christine filed for divorce. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Prior to settling their divorce in September, Kevin and Christine appeared in court a number of times to come to terms on everything from the timeline of Christine moving out of their family compound in Santa Barbara, California, to child-support payments from the Field of Dreams actor.



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner on Nov. 8, 2014

Kevin and Christine first met briefly at a golf course while he rehearsed for his 1996 romantic comedy Tin Cup. The pair began dating some time after they reconnected at a restaurant in 1998 and married in 2004 at Costner's 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, Colorado. The groom arrived in a horse-drawn carriage while Baumgartner came to the ceremony in a green vintage truck, PEOPLE reported at the time.



The actor's marriage to Christine was his second: Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years. The former couple divorced in 1994; they share three adult children together. In between his divorce from Silva and relationship with Christine, the actor briefly dated Bridget Rooney, with whom he shares his 27-year-old son Liam.



