Kevin Clifton Reveals The Surprising Strictly Come Dancing Rule In Place During The Live Shows

Kevin Clifton has revealed Strictly Come Dancing couples are banned from running through their routines at the last minute during the live shows.

The former professional dancer explained that celebrity contestants and their professional partners are only allowed to rehearse on the night up until two dances before their live performance.

He made the revelation during an appearance on his former Strictly co-stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara’s podcast Twist and Shout.

Kevin Clifton (Photo: Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images)

The trio were discussing how things had changed behind the scenes of the show in 2020, when a number of changes were introduced to adhere to Covid protocols.

Kevin said (via the Daily Express): “I don’t know if it’s still a thing but, there used to be that rule where you were allowed to go and practise two numbers before your number.

“Like, you’re allowed to go backstage and have a little run through with your partner.

“The rest of the time you’ve got to stay in the area, Claudia’s [Winkleman] area to cheer on and make noise.”

He also joked that former pro dancer Pasha Kovalev was “never worried about those rules” adding that he might have struggled on last year’s series with all of the restrictions.

Kevin joined Strictly in 2013, and during his time with the BBC ballroom competition, performed with stars like Susanna Reid, Louise Redknapp, Anneka Rice and eventual winner (not to mention his future girlfriend) Stacey Dooley.

Stacey and Kevin got together after winning Strictly in 2018 (Photo: Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images)

He left the show in 2020 to pursue a career in musical theatre, although when the pandemic hit in March, that didn’t quite go to plan.

Last month, he opened up about tensions on the pro dancing team during his early years on Strictly.

He told the Real Life Sports Show podcast: “If I’m honest, when I first joined there was a couple of them that had sort of been there a few years, that were probably on their last year or two... they could be a bit angsty in the room.

“[They especially] didn’t like it if us younger... the likes of me and Aljaž coming in, you know, like if us young whipper-snappers were getting put at the front [in group routines] or something...”

Story continues

When host Sam Adams suggested “egos” were coming into play, Kevin agreed: “Yeah, a couple of egos in there, but then they left and it sort of quietened down.”

He added: “I think now it’s probably the best sort of group, more than ever, where everyone’s just working for the best result they can for the show. It’s very much a team.”

Strictly is set to return to our screens later this year, although two regular professionals will not be returning to the dance floor.

Janette Manrara is moving on to spin-off show It Takes Two, where she’ll replace Zoe Ball as host, while Anton Du Beke will be taking over from Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

