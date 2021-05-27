Kevin Clark dead: School of Rock actor, 32, dies after being hit by car while cycling
Kevin Clark, who starred alongside Jack Black as drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 movie School of Rock, has died in a bike accident.
The 32-year-old was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street on Wednesday, police in the US city said.
Clark was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers.
Authorities said emergency responders found Clark partially under the car. He was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but did not give additional information.
After starring in School of Rock with Black, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess and the Intentions, which made its debut performance on Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.
In a tweet, Black called Clark’s death devastating and that he was heartbroken that it came too soon.
He wrote: “Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”
In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.
Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Clark a “big-hearted, warm human”, adding he frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows.
