Kevin Campbell: Support floods in for former Arsenal striker after falling 'very unwell'

Support has flooded in for former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell after he was taken “very unwell”.

The 54-year-old Londoner came through the Gunners academy before helping them to the First Division title, FA Cup and League Cup as he racked up over 200 appearances

He left in 1995 to join Nottingham Forest. Following a brief stint with Turkish club Trabzonspor, he returned to England with Everton where he became a fan favourite before finishing his career at West Brom.

On Sunday, an Everton statement detailed Campbell’s ill health.

“We have been made aware our former striker Kevin Campbell is currently very unwell,” read a club statement.

“Not just a great footballer but an incredible person, Kevin is, and always has been, a fighter and we wish him and his family well at this challenging time. Sending all our love.”

Sending all the love & strength to former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell, who is said to be seriously ill in hospital with kidney failure.



Our hearts go out to former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell, who is reportedly in hospital battling kidney failure.



Well-wishers have been quick to share their thoughts for Campbell.

Liverpool’s official X account posted: “Everyone at LFC is sending their thoughts and best wishes.”

Former England international Trevor Sinclair wrote online: “Sending prayers, love and light to Kevin Campbell, absolutely lovely human.”