Who Is Kevin De Bruyne's Wife? All About Michèle De Bruyne

Kevin and Michèle De Bruyne
Kevin and Michèle De Bruyne

Michèle De Bruyne Instagram

Kevin De Bruyne is a very decorated soccer star.

Since joining Manchester City in 2015, the midfielder has helped the team secure four Premier League titles in five seasons and has won Premier League Player of the Year twice.

The Belgian athlete started his career in his native country, playing for Genk before moving to the Premier League with Chelsea. He then moved to Wolfsburg in Germany in 2014, and it was while playing for them that he met his wife, Michèle.

Kevin and Michèle got married three years later, in 2017, and have three children together: two sons and a daughter.

In a 2019 interview with The Players' Tribune, Kevin paid tribute to his wife, saying that she "changed my life in so many ways. Honestly, I don't know what I would do without her."

He calls her the most important person in his life, but who is Michèle De Bruyne? Here's everything to know about Kevin De Bruyne's wife and their life together.

She and Kevin met on Twitter in 2014

Kevin and Michèle De Bruyne
Kevin and Michèle De Bruyne

Michèle De Bruyne Instagram

Kevin and Michèle (née Lacroix) first got together in 2014. In an interview with The Players' Tribune, Kevin revealed that the couple met through Twitter.

"It started with a tweet. I only had a few thousand followers at the time, because I was still on loan at Werder Bremen," he recalled. "So I tweeted something about a match or whatever, and this pretty girl favorited it. I was single at the time, and my friend noticed it. So he said, 'She looks like a nice girl, no? You should send her a message.' "

However, Kevin said he "didn't even have the heart to slide into my future wife's DMs," so the soccer player's friend wrote a message on his behalf and hit send.

"Thankfully, he sent the message for me, and she responded," the midfielder added. "We got to know each other over text for a few months. It's a lot easier for me once I get to know someone, so after that, I was good. It really was a beautiful thing."

She married Kevin in 2017

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michèle De Bruyne (@lacroixmichele)

The Belgian soccer player proposed to Michèle in December 2016 at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the couple got married in Sorrento, Italy, on June 26, 2017

Following the nuptials, Michèle shared a photo of the couple kissing on Instagram with the simple caption, "26.06.2017," while Kevin uploaded a photo of his own and wrote, "So proud I can call you my wife now!"

In 2018, Kevin posted a tribute to Michèle on their first anniversary, describing their first year of marriage as an "amazing year with many more to come" and calling his wife his "partner in crime."

She has three children with Kevin

Kevin and Michèle De Bruyne family
Kevin and Michèle De Bruyne family

Michèle De Bruyne Instagram

The couple have three children together. They found out that Michèle was pregnant with their first child during the transfer window in 2015, and Kevin later described it as an "extremely stressful time" for the family.

Their eldest child, son Mason Milian, was born in March 2016, and their second son, Rome, came in October 2018.

In September 2020, Michèle and Kevin welcomed their third child and first daughter, Suri.

She supports her husband's soccer career

Kevin De Bruyne (C) carries his son, Mason, as he embraces his wife Michele Lacroix (L) after the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 10, 2018
Kevin De Bruyne (C) carries his son, Mason, as he embraces his wife Michele Lacroix (L) after the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 10, 2018

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Since joining Manchester City in 2015, Kevin has won the Premier League four times. After the team won in 2018, Michèle posted a photo of herself holding the Premier League trophy alongside her husband and son on Instagram.

She supports her husband when he's on international duty, too. After Belgium got knocked out of the World Cup by France in 2018, she posted an Instagram photo of herself with the colors of the Belgian flag on her face, commiserating with her husband and son.

She co-hosts a podcast

Michèle is a co-host of the Secret Society podcast, which describes itself as "Your dose of girl talk" on its Instagram page.

On the podcast, which is in Dutch, the hosts speak to a variety of Dutch and Belgian celebrities and creatives. According to the podcast's Spotify page, guests have included actress Lize Feryn, DJ and model Luna Stevens and photographer Marie Wynants.

She's involved with charity work alongside her husband 

Both the Manchester City midfielder and his wife are charitable. Kevin works with children's charity Rays of Sunshine, according to Bleacher Report, and has helped with COVID-19 fundraising too, as his club reported.

In December 2019, Michèle posted pictures of the couple visiting children in a Manchester hospital as part of Roc Nation Sports' "Kicks for Kids" campaign on Instagram. "Thank you for the warm welcome, it was wonderful to see smiles on these children's faces," she wrote alongside the photos.

