🎥 Kevin De Bruyne returns to Man City training with a new look 💇‍♂️

Manchester City welcomed a number of their stars back to pre-season training this week following a well-earned summer break.

And talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne came back from his holidays sporting a new look, with the Belgian the latest footballer to succumb to a top knot hairstyle.

De Bruyne wasn’t the only EURO 2024 star welcomed back with open arms by City boss Pep Guardiola, with Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, Jérémy Doku and Manuel Akanji also back on the training pitch, where they were joined by new signing Savinho.

A warm welcome to training from @PepTeam! 🤗🩵 pic.twitter.com/v879swmqil — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 6, 2024

The Premier League champions begin their title defence when they take on rivals Manchester United in the Community Shield at Wembley this Saturday.