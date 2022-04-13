The Kevin De Bruyne pass that proved anything is possible for Manchester City

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Critchley
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin De Bruyne
    Kevin De Bruyne
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Riyad Mahrez
    Riyad Mahrez
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Kevin De Bruyne has six goals in six starts after an &#x002018;exceptional&#x002019; display against Liverpool (Getty Images)
Kevin De Bruyne has six goals in six starts after an ‘exceptional’ display against Liverpool (Getty Images)

There was a moment in the closing stages of the draw with Liverpool that should stay with every Manchester City supporter inside the Etihad for the rest of this season and beyond, no matter how it turns out. And no, that moment was not Riyad Mahrez’s miss. It was the pass that led to it.

With around 56 seconds remaining of the four minutes added on, Kevin De Bruyne picked up the ball inside his own half and drove past Fabinho, bypassing Liverpool’s midfield as he had done for much of the previous 93 minutes. This particular run took him into the opposition half, to the left-hand edge of the centre circle.

There were three players in De Bruyne’s eyeline: Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both backtracking desperately and Phil Foden darting between them. Or at least, it looks like there are just three. Only De Bruyne really knows if he could also see Mahrez, breaking forward over on the right, apparently cut off by the bodies of those Liverpool defenders.

But whether De Bruyne could see Mahrez or not, he found him. The low, hard pass was hit with his weaker left foot and while stumbling off-balance under pressure from Fabinho, but it still beat Van Dijk, Matip and Foden to boot, bending around the back of that retreating defence to put Mahrez through.

After Pep Guardiola had spent much of the build-up to Sunday’s game bemoaning it clashing with the final round of the Masters, here was his own Tiger Woods on the 16th in Augusta in 2005. De Bruyne’s manager described the pass as “exceptional”, and it is up there with the best in his back catalogue, but it was nothing out of the ordinary.

De Bruyne opened a TikTok account over the weekend and a post on Sunday detailed a typical day in the life of him and his family. After being named man of the match in what many now believe the highest quality fixture in European football, he treated his sons Mason and Rome to a McDonalds drive-thru. A day in the life indeed.

Sunday was just the latest in a string of exemplary De Bruyne performances, following on from his match-winning turn in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid. It is now six goals in six, one in each of his last four, while his creative influence is in no way diminished.

De Bruyne&#x002019;s breakthrough goal against Atletico earned City a slender lead ahead of tonight&#x002019;s second leg (Getty Images)
De Bruyne’s breakthrough goal against Atletico earned City a slender lead ahead of tonight’s second leg (Getty Images)

But as natural as that may seem for De Bruyne, it has not always been the case this season. At its start, he struggled. Though he scored in the reverse of Sunday’s game, back at Anfield in October to earn another 2-2 draw, he was noticeably off the pace. He had been for a couple of months, in fairness, starting just four of City’s 10 games up until that point.

The after-effects of an ankle ligament injury, sustained with Belgium at the European Championship and treated with two pain-killing injections, were still being felt. De Bruyne felt a duty to play through the pain barrier for his country in their quarter-final defeat to Italy, but once the severity of the damage to his ankle became clear, he began to regret that decision.

The summer had begun badly too. The image of City’s best and most influential player leaving the Estadio do Dragao pitch in tears, with concussion and a busted eye socket, encapsulated how just about everything that could go wrong in their first-ever Champions League final did go wrong.

That night in Porto and the summer with Belgium which followed could have been the crowning moments of a career that, on ability alone, deserves to be remembered among the very best. De Bruyne turned 30 during the Euros and in the autumn of his playing years, there are two obvious, outstanding items left to tick off his honours roll.

And while a major international tournament could follow later this year, for now the focus is on the Champions League. City only have a slender one-goal advantage to protect in Madrid, earned for them by De Bruyne, but that should be enough to force Diego Simeone’s Atletico out of their comfort zone and onto something approaching the front foot.

It was De Bruyne who said Atletico’s approach to the first leg was the first time he had ever seen a 5-5-0. The alternating contrast of styles in this Atletico-Liverpool quadruple-header that City have on their hands could not be starker. Even though they are a goal down, it would not be a total surprise if Simeone’s game plan started broadly similar to last week.

Manchester City are aiming to win a historic treble this season (Getty Images)
Manchester City are aiming to win a historic treble this season (Getty Images)

Yet after watching that pass to Mahrez on Sunday, you would not bet against De Bruyne bending a pass around both Atletico’s banks of five. “It’s special,” said Fernandinho, when asked about his teammate’s form on Tuesday. “He’s got amazing vision for the game. It’s very difficult to find that from any other player in the world.

“He’s improved here,” City’s longest-serving player and captain added. “The experience he has and the quality he has – technical and physical – has seen him mature. He is so vital for us. He can decide games with a pass, assist and he’s scoring more goals now.”

In a shock to Guardiola, Fernandinho announced his intention to bring a nine-year Etihad career to its end this summer. The armband will be vacated. De Bruyne is one of several vice-captains at City, part of a wider leadership group, but will be a leading candidate alongside Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias to take up the full-time role.

Promotion to the captaincy may mean relatively little outside the Etihad dressing room but it would be a suitable distinction for City’s most talented and most important player, particularly if this run of form leads to a first Champions League crown or a historic treble. Considering how well he is playing, De Bruyne is making anything seem possible.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.