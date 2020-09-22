Kevin De Bruyne is just behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, says Jamie Carragher

Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in the Premier League and is just below Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of world-leading talent, according to Jamie Carragher.

De Bruyne starred as Manchester City beat Wolves 3-1 in their season opener at Molineux on Monday night, and afterwards Carragher hailed the Belgian’s consistently high performance following his award as PFA Player of the Year this summer.

"Yes, he's the best player in the Premier League. He got PFA Player of the Year last year, but sometimes someone can have a great season and get the award but if you ask me, even if he never got that award, he's still the best player in the Premier League.

"I used to say that about Eden Hazard before he left to go to Real Madrid. Whether he won PFA Player of the Year or not, he was still the best player. Now, Kevin De Bruyne is the best player.

"When we talk about the best players in the world, I would say De Bruyne, Right now, I would put him top of the second band of players behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I would put him top of that list.

"If you said to me, who would I want in my team, it'd be Kevin De Bruyne. The numbers he gets with assists and with goals, I just think he's a manager's dream.

"He played in the number 10 position, he plays right of a three and even speaking to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, he plays him in central midfield. He will have great longevity in his career because I still think he'd have that ability to play that deep role, even if maybe his legs go a little.

"His passing ability is possibly as good as anything we've ever seen in the Premier League and he could play that central midfield role when he's in his mid-thirties, not a problem."